Morocco beats Brazil in friendly soccer match

Morocco on Saturday defeated Brazil 2-1 in a friendly international, making it the first ever win for the north African team over the five-time world champions.

Midfielder Sofiane Boufal, who plays for Qatar’s Al Rayyan scored the first goal for Morocco after 29 minutes. Brazil’s captain and Manchester United midfielder Casemiro leveled the score in the 67th minute. Morocco then struck again in the 79th minute thanks to on-loan Sampdoria midfielder, Abdelhamid Sabiri.

"I wouldn't say we lacked understanding, it's about putting into practice the ideas of a new coach," Casemiro told reporters after the match.

Only half of the Brazilian squad made the trip to Morocco for the game. The team’s star Neymar was missing due to an injury. His number 10 shirt passed to Real Madrid’s Rodrygo. It was also one of Brazil’s first games with interim coach Ramon Menezes having replaced Tite who stepped down after the World Cup fiasco in Qatar last year.

Morocco - who made history becoming the first African team to reach the World Cup semi-finals in 2022 - had previously suffered defeats in their meetings with Brazil with 2-0 in a 1997 friendly and 3-0 in the group stages of the 1998 World Cup in France.