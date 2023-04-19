Ronaldo shows frustration as Al-Nassr fall to rivals in crucial Saudi clash

Former Manchester United striker Odion Igahlo scored twice from the spot to give all three points to Al-Hilal, denting Ronaldo's side's chance at the title

Cristano Ronaldo's Al-Nassr lost 2-0 in a crucial match on Tuesday night to rivals Al-Hilal in the Saudi Pro League.

Former Manchester United striker Odion Igahlo scored twice from the penalty spot to give all three points to Al-Hilal, denting Ronaldo's side's chance at the Saudi title.

The defeat means Al-Nassr could fall six points behind league leaders Al Ittihad, who have a game in hand.

It was a difficult evening at the King Fahd International Stadium for Ronaldo, with the former Real Madrid superstar showing his frustration through a WWE-style tackle that earned him a yellow card from former English Premier League referee Michael Oliver, who was officiating the match.

The Portuguese striker was lucky to not be sent off in the tackle, in which he leaped onto his opponent, wrapped his right arm around the player's neck before using his body to wrestle his opponent to the ground.

The incident is not the first sign of frustration for Ronaldo, who was verbally angry with an opponent after a 0-0 draw against Al-Fehia earlier this month.

Ronaldo was also reportedly one of the main factors in the firing of the club's manager Rudi Garcia. The Frenchman was fired last week following rumors of a tactical dispute with Ronaldo.

A club statement said that Garcia left the club by "mutual agreement" and thanked him and his staff "for their dedicated work during the past 8 months."

Ronaldo joined Al-Nassr in January after falling out with Manchester United manager Erik ten Hag. The firing of Garcia in Riyadh marks the seventh dismissal of a manger at a club Ronaldo plays at over the past four seasons.