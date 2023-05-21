Saudi Arabia to host esports World Cup, Israel could participate

An Israeli-Palestinian esports rivalry could be on the cards in Saudi Arabia

Saudi Arabia will host the gaming version of the FIFA World Cup, which could feature Israel, according to i24NEWS contributor citing sources from both the world soccer's governing body and the Israeli soccer federation.

Israel on Sunday qualified for the World Cup by defeating Spain in the European FIFAe nations series, meaning there’s a possibility they will send a delegation to the final tournament.

Saudi's host status frees up a slot in the tournament's Asian league; the beneficiary, according to football reporter and frequent i24NEWS contributor Uri Levi, is the Palestinian delegation that will now travel to Saudi.

What are the odds there be a meeting?

First known as the FIFA Interactive World Cup (FIWC), the event was rebranded in 2020 as the FIFAe World Cup as part of FIFA's launch of its FIFAe esports tournament series.