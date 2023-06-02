Ronaldo ‘happy’ in Saudi Arabia, wants other top players to join him

Since Ronaldo's arrival, several other top players have been linked with a move to the Saudi league, such as Lionel Messi and Karim Benzema

Portuguese soccer star Cristiano Ronaldo on Thursday said he was happy playing for Saudi Arabia’s Al Nassr club and hopes other big-name players will eventually follow him to the league.

The 38-year-old, who missed the final match due to injury, said the league was very competitive, but that there were many opportunities to grow.

"We have very good teams, very good Arab players, but the infrastructure – they need to improve a little bit more. Even the referees, the VAR system, should be a little quicker," he told the Saudi Pro League (SPL).

"But I'm happy here, I want to continue here, I will continue here."

Ronaldo signed a 2-½ year contract worth over an estimated $220.16 million with Al Nassr, making his debut in January. He scored 14 goals in 16 games, but it was not enough to help his side win the SPL title, finishing second behind Al Ittihad.

The soccer legend said he had adapted to life at the club, though there were many differences from his time in Europe where he played for elite teams such as Manchester United, Juventus, and Real Madrid.

"In Europe, we train more in the morning and here, we train in the afternoon or night. When you start Ramadan, we train at 10 o'clock at night. It was so strange," he recalled.

Since Ronaldo's arrival, several other top players have been linked with a move to the Saudi league, with Lionel Messi receiving a formal offer to join Al-Hilal next season.

Ronaldo's former teammate and Ballon d'Or winner Karim Benzema has also reportedly received an offer worth over $107 million from Al Ittihad.

"If they are coming, big players and big names, young players, 'old players', they are very welcome," said Ronaldo. "If that happens, the league will improve a little bit. Age is not important."