UAE club announces transfer of Israeli soccer player Omer Atzili

Israeli Omer Atzili could play alongside Iranian Mohammad Mohebi, also on the verge of signing with Al-Ain

The United Arab Emirates club Al-Ain officially announced on Friday the transfer of Israeli soccer player Omer Atzili for three years.

Al-Ain and Maccabi Haifa, where Atzili has played until now, have reached an agreement on the amount of the transfer fee and the player's release clause. The salary that Atzili will receive in the Emirati club is estimated at nearly $1.9 million per season excluding victory bonus.

Emirati media reported that Al-Ain was not the only club in the country that wanted to sign the Israeli player. Al-Jazeera and Al-Wahda clubs had also entered into negotiations with the player and Maccabi Haifa, but didn’t match the offer from Al-Ain, which finished second in the national championship.

Atzili will replace Ukrainian captain Andriy Yarmolenko, who left the team after scoring twelve goals and six assists. Within the Al-Ain club, it is believed that Atzili can do much more than that and will greatly help the team to win a new national title next year.

The Israeli soccer star could play alongside Iranian Mohammad Mohebi, also about to sign with Al-Ain. The club is coached by Dutchman Alfred Schreuder who was on his side in talks with Maccabi Tel Aviv.