English soccer club Manchester United is negotiating granting exclusivity to the consortium led by Qatar’s Sheikh Jassim bin Hamad al-Thani, in talks of a sale worth over $6 billion, sources familiar with the matter said Thursday.

The development represents a major milestone in the efforts of Sheikh Jassim – the son of Qatar’s former prime minister, who is one of the richest men in the Gulf state – to take over the iconic sports brand. But a deal still remains uncertain, Reuters noted.

Members of the Glazer family, who own minority stakes in Manchester United and control it, would be cashing out as part of the proposed deal, one source said. The family is said to see the Qatari offer in a more favourable light than a bid from British billionaire Jim Ratcliffe, founder of chemicals producer INEOS.

The club would not be allowed to negotiate with any bidder other than Sheikh Jassim for the exclusivity period. The sources cautioned that the situation remained fluid and a new bid from Ratcliffe could prevent Sheikh Jassim from securing exclusivity.

Record 20-time English champions, Manchester United has over an estimated 650 million fans worldwide – many of whom have been calling for a change of ownership. A $6 billion-plus deal for the club would be one of the biggest ever in the sports world.

While some supporters consider the deep pockets of a new Qatari owner as the quickest way to shrink the gap between United and Abu Dhabi-backed Manchester City, others have expressed “deep concern” at Qatar’s human rights record.

Several Middle Eastern nations have made huge investments in sports in recent years – including Saudi Arabia and the United Arab Emirates – leading to criticism that they are trying to "sportswash" their images.