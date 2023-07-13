Officials announce 'Race for Peace' in Israel, the UAE and Bahrain

The event is heralded as a celebration of 'peace and the Abrahamic Accords' between the Middle Eastern countries that have normalized ties with the Jewish state

A professional cycling race will be held next year in Israel, the United Arab Emirates (UAE), and Bahrain. The event was heralded as a celebration of "peace and the Abrahamic Accords," the organized announced.

The race will take place in October 2024, starting in Israel and continuing in the other two countries. "The Race for Peace" is an initiative of Israeli-Canadian philanthropist and entrepreneur Sylvan Adams.

Yonatan Sindel/Flash90 Sylvan Adams in Jerusalem, Israel.

"It will show how cycling, and sport in general, can be a force for good by bringing people and nations together, building bridges and creating a more peaceful world," Adams told Jewish News Syndicate from the Tour de France.

The race, approved by the three countries involved, has also been validated by the International Cycling Union, the philanthropist reported. He added that Union Cycliste Internationale end-of-season galas would also be held in the three countries on a rotating basis.

THOMAS SAMSON / AFP Canadian Michael Woods (Israel Premier Tech) wins stage 9 of the Tour de France.

This week, Adam's professional cycling team Israel Premier Tech won its first Tour de France stage in the Massif Central. The philanthropist is known for bringing Lionel Messi and the Argentine national team to Israel, as well as Madonna for the Eurovision final and the French Supercup.

Adams also debuted a special jersey to shine a spotlight on the team's Israeli homeland. The style is inspired by the National Trail, walking and cycling path that stretches from Kibbutz Dan in the north to Eilat in the south, passing through some of the Jewish state’s most exotic landscapes.

It was symbolized on the jersey through three stripes, white represents the snowy Mount Hermon in the north, blue for the coast of Israel and orange highlights the heat of the desert in the south.