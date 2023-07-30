Morocco’s Benzina makes history wearing hijab at Women’s World Cup
Moroccan soccer player Nouhaila Benzina became the first player to wear the Muslim headscarf (hijab) at a Women’s World Cup game on Sunday.
The 25-year-old defender made history during Morocco’s match with South Korea in Australia. She shared her intention to wear a hijab on social media prior to the championship and told Al Jazeera it would be a proud moment for her.
"Lots of work was done over many years, and thank God it had a positive result," she said.
"We hope to play at a high level and honor Moroccans."
The tournament’s governing body FIFA lifted its ban on players wearing the hijab nearly a decade ago, after previous concerns over player safety. The Moroccan women, coached by Frenchman Reynald Pedros, are at their first Women's World Cup on the back of a historic runners-up finish at the 2022 Women's Africa Cup of Nations.