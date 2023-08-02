The Jordanian club, in order to express its support for the Palestinian cause, had planned to boycott a match because of Dabbur’s nationality

Jordanian lawmaker opposes boycott of Israeli-Arab player Munas Dabbur

Jordanian lawmaker Khalil Attiyah called on his country's club Al-Weehdat to reconsider their intention to boycott the Asian Champions Cup qualifier against Emirati Shabab Al-Ahli, due to the participation of Israeli-Arab player Munas Dabbur.

The Jordanian club, in order to express its support for the Palestinian cause, had planned to boycott the match because of Dabbur’s nationality.

https://twitter.com/i/web/status/1679211579303133185 This post can't be displayed because social networks cookies have been deactivated. You can activate them by clicking manage preferences .

Pan-Arab website Rai Al-Youm reported that Attiyah issued a statement in defense of Dabbur, saying that such a boycott would "hurt the Palestinian people and is not suitable for this club." According to the lawmaker, the withdrawal of Dabbur from the Israeli national team must be considered a patriotic act, to the credit of the player.

He also noted that the boycott would hamper the fight for Palestinian freedom, led in particular by Knesset member Ahmad Tibi, Balad party member Sami Abu Shehadeh, or the former Arab member of the Knesset until until he lost his seat in 2013, Taleb el-Sana. Attiyah himself is considered one of the most vocal Jordanian lawmakers in opposition to peace with Israel.