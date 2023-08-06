Saudi sovereign wealth fund creates company to attract major sports events

The oil-rich Kingdom of Saudi Arabia has spent recent months luring top soccer players

The Saudi sovereign wealth fund announced on Sunday the creation of a new sports investment company to attract “major global events” to the Gulf state.

The firm called SRJ Sports Investments "will invest in acquiring and creating new sports events IP (intellectual property), commercial rights of popular and prominent sports competitions and hosting major global events in Saudi Arabia," the Public Investment Fund (PIF) said in a statement, as quoted by AFP.

The company will "target businesses specialized in offering unique fan engagement activities and transformative sports technology across the industry, bolstering Saudi Arabia's position as one of the world's leading sports and entertainment destinations." The oil-rich kingdom has spent recent months luring top football players.

The Gulf state has already signed major stars, beginning with Cristiano Ronaldo last year and continuing with Karim Benzema, Jordan Henderson and Sadio Mane this year, though overtures to Kylian Mbappe and Lionel Messi have been unsuccessful. Saudi Arabia has also caused shockwaves in golf with its financing of the rebel LIV series, as well as the contentious merger with PGA, and hosts a Formula One Grand Prix.