Historic first: Israelis at World Weightlifting Championships in Riyadh

For the first time an Israeli delegation of weightlifters will be in Riyadh, Saudi Arabia, for the World Weightlifting Championships (WWC) which began on Sunday.

The WWC will be part of the qualifiers for the Olympic Games in Paris, which the Israeli team of two men and two women are hoping to enter.

David Litvinov will compete in the over 109 kg category. Arthur Mogordomov for the up to 102 kg category. Both Nicole Bella Rubanovich and Celia Gold will be competing in the up to 71 kg category.

Following the WCC in Riyadh, the Israeli team will compete at a December competition in Doha, Qatar, another country with which the Jewish state has no official diplomatic relations, though Israel also participated in a sports event in the past, particularly the FIFA World Cup 2022.

"It's really a great honor for us to have this opportunity. Ultimately, it's a victory over politics,” Litvinov expressed his enthusiasm during an interview with Kan.

Israeli Weightlifting Federation CEO Pavel Kolosovsky also stressed the importance of the event, saying "it's a very important day for us and we also intend to make history during the competition."

Security issues were carefully addressed in collaboration with the local authorities. According to the Israeli Weightlifting Federation head there has been no opposition from the Saudis.

“They are very cooperative, we exchange information every day to enable our delegation to arrive and depart safely,” Kolosovsky said.

"The ranking is not in our favor, the competition will be very tough," Litvinov confided to Kan. "Our main goal is to meet the Olympic criteria. It would be fantastic if one of our athletes achieves this at this next competition."

This was the second time Israeli athletes entered Saudi Arabia, the last being an eSports tournament for the FIFAe World Cup 2023, and comes amid increased efforts for a normalization agreement between the two Middle Eastern countries.