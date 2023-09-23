Cristiano Ronaldo dons Saudi Thawb and sword for Kingdom's National Day

The Portuguese soccer super star joined Al Nassr in January and has already visited Tehran to play an AFC Champions League match again Iran's Persepolis

Soccer superstar Cristiano Ronaldo celebrated Saudi Arabia’s National day dressed with a traditional Thawb robe and a sword in hand, seen in a viral video by the Saudi Al-Nassr Football Club.

Shared across the FC's social networks, Ronaldo was also performing a traditional dance, and showed various players in the Saudi garb.

https://twitter.com/i/web/status/1704967631696994467

The high cost production was promoted ahead of the Kingdom's national holiday on Saturday, September 23, alongside the text, “All together, for one flag.”

The Portuguese striker made the move to Riyadh in January 2023, after signing a staggering contract for a massive $400 million a year, as well as a large push to promote the kingdom's bid for the 2030 World Cup.

On Saturday, Al-Nassr also shared a video of Rolando’s own iconic dance, saying “Happy National Day for everyone.”

https://twitter.com/i/web/status/1705342038185574536

The superstar's millions of followers have been a key tactic in the Gulf kingdom's communications strategy, which even included an astonishing game with the Portuguese superstar and his teammates from Saudi Arabia's Al-Nassr in Tehran on September 18 for their AFC Champions League match against Iran's Persepolis.

Ronaldo caused a riot as soon as he arrived in Iran. Hundreds of fans flocked to the door of his hotel, phones in hand, in an attempt to catch a glimpse of the Portuguese star, and chanted in praise of the footballer.

"Ronaldo is one of the most important people in the world and the most followed person on Instagram. In Iran, visits from major international sports teams or top footballers are rare, which is why this is generating so much excitement," editor-in-chief of sports website Varzesh 3, Pejman Raahbar, had told the Financial Times.