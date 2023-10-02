English
Standoff delays Iran-Saudi Champions League clash over Soleimani bust

A photo taken on January 5, 2021 shows a Lebanese flag hanging on a building under construction behind the newly unveiled statue of Iran's most revered military commander, Qasem Soleimani
AFP photo/JOSEPH EIDA photo taken on January 5, 2021 shows a Lebanese flag hanging on a building under construction behind the newly unveiled statue of Iran's most revered military commander, Qasem Soleimani

Despite Al-Ittihad being present at the stadium, they refused to take to the pitch, leading to a suspension of the game

A highly anticipated Asian Champions League encounter between Iran's Sepahan and Saudi Arabia's Al-Ittihad has been suspended due to a contentious dispute centered around the presence of a bust of Qasem Soleimani in the stadium.

The match, which promised an exciting showdown between football two of Asia's biggest clubs was scheduled to kick off but was instead met with a standoff.

Despite Al-Ittihad being present at the stadium, they refused to take to the pitch, leading to a suspension of the game.

The crux of the issue lies in the presence of a statue honoring Qasem Soleimani, a prominent Iranian general who was killed in a U.S. drone strike in 2020. 

Soleimani's bust is situated behind the home dugout, a point of contention for the visiting Saudi team.

This isn't the first time such a dispute has arisen. 

Last year, a press conference between Saudi Arabia and Iran was delayed due to the presence of Soleimani's portrait in the room. Soleimani's stature in Iran has elevated to that of a national hero, making the removal of his likenesses a sensitive issue in diplomatic and sports circles.

