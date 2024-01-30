Messi and Inter Miami face friendly defeat against Al-Hilal in Saudi Arabia

In an electric encounter in Saudi Arabia, Lionel Messi and Inter Miami faced off against Al-Hilal in the Riyadh Season Cup, marking the first of two friendly matches in the Gulf Kingdom during their pre-season tour.

The match delivered a rollercoaster of tides, as the final score finished 4-3 in favor of the Saudi Pro League leaders.

Inter Miami, led by manager Gerardo 'Tata' Martino, entered the game with zero goals and zero victories in their first two matches of the 2024 preseason. However, the initial phase of the match proved disastrous for the MLS side.

Al-Hilal dominated the first half, tearing through Inter Miami's disorganized defensive line. The Saudi side swiftly netted two quick-fire goals, taking advantage of defensive vulnerabilities.

Despite Suárez narrowing the gap with a goal, the first half concluded with Al-Hilal in the lead at 3-1. Michael capitalized on more defensive lapses, securing a late close-range header.

The second half brought moments of redemption for Inter Miami. A penalty awarded to Miami saw Messi convert, adding to his prolific goal-scoring record. The momentum continued as young talent David Ruiz showcased his skills with a sensational strike, leveling the score at 3-3 just a minute later.

However, the dramatic match took another turn as Al-Hilal exploited defensive weaknesses once more, with Malcom securing a late winner two minutes before full-time. The final score finished 4-3 in favor of Al-Hilal.

The friendly defeat leaves Inter Miami with lessons as they gear up for their next challenge – a clash against Cristiano Ronaldo's Al-Nassr on Thursday. The anticipation surrounding Ronaldo's participation, due to the superstars recent training injury, adds an extra layer of intrigue to the upcoming match.

The pre-season tour, extending to Hong Kong and Japan after the Saudi Arabian fixtures, aims to prepare Inter Miami for the upcoming Major League Soccer season, commencing on February 21.

Despite the defeat, the performances of Messi, Suárez, and the emergence of young talent like David Ruiz provide glimpses of promise for Inter Miami supporters. As they navigate the challenges of pre-season, the team strives to fine-tune its strategy and secure positive results in the build-up to the official MLS campaign.

The Riyadh Season Cup encounter not only showcased the global appeal of soccer but also set the stage for a highly anticipated meeting between football icons Messi and Ronaldo on Thursday, in a match that is being labeled as "The Last Dance" between the two soccer icons.