Liverpool player Mohamed Salah criticises UEFA tribute to 'Palestinian Pele'

33-year-old Mohamed Salah, a Liverpool soccer star, posted on X demanding clarity from The Union of European Football Associations' (UEFA) post paying tribute to 41-year-old Suleiman Al-Obeid, known as the "Palestinian Pele," a late member of The Palestine Football Association (PFA).

The tribute was shared after The Palestine Football Association published that Al-Obeid was allegedly killed in an Israeli strike targeting civilians waiting for humanitarian aid in the southern Gaza Strip on Wednesday.

UEFA called the former national team member "A talent who gave hope to countless children, even in the darkest of times."

Salah took to his own account in response and posted, "Can you tell us how he died, where, and why?"

The PFA later posted a statement on its Facebook page attributed to UEFA President Aleksander Ceferin, calling Al-Obeid "proof of the joy that can flourish in the hearts of people despite hardship."

"He gave his talent and dedication to the children of Gaza and gave their dreams a hope to blossom despite the suffering," the statement wrote. "His death is a great loss to the world of football and to everyone who recognises the power of sport to unite people."