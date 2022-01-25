Israel approves $94m joint R&D fund with UAE

'These investments are going to support the already explosive growth in Israel-Emirati trade'

Israel’s cabinet on Sunday approved a new agreement with the United Arab Emirates to support technological projects involving Israeli and Emirati companies.

“Israel invests very heavily in early technology, and the agreement is a validation of the Israeli model,” Dorian Barak, cofounder of the UAE-Israel Business Council, told i24NEWS.

According to Israel's Foreign Ministry, the fund is designed to encourage collaboration on tech innovation and to support Israeli companies in accessing resources that are not available in Israel.

It will also help Israeli businesses find Emirati partners, navigate local regulations, and develop marketing strategies, The Times of Israel reported.

Proposed by Israel’s Foreign Minister Yair Lapid alongside Science, Technology, and Innovation Minister Orit Farkash-Hacohen, the fund will see over $4 million allocated a year over the next decade.

The UAE will match the funds, for a total of over $94m for the entirety of the agreement, “which is a very material sum when it comes to joint development projects,” Barak noted.

Through the initiative, the involved bodies will “identify Israeli projects, present them to Emirati peers, and find a way to invest in Israeli and Emirati companies that are collaborating on joint projects,” he explained to i24NEWS.

“The Israeli model is to invest alongside government… to give [companies] that boost that they need.”

Israel and the UAE signed a normalization agreement in 2020 as part of the US-backed Abraham Accords.

In December, Israel’s Prime Minister visited the Emirati Crown Prince Sheikh Mohammed bin Zayed al Nahyan, where they agreed to open the fund.

“Together, these investments are going to support the already explosive growth in Israel-Emirati trade which we expect will exceed $2 billion next year,” Barak said.