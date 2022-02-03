Saudi Arabia opens first all-female Apple Developer Academy

Al Nayel says 'Our goal is to become the region’s premier center for female iOS developers'

Apple opened its first ever Middle East-based Apple Developer Academy in Riyadh, Saudi Arabia, this week, welcoming a class of all-female programmers.

The academy - the first of its kind in the region - aims to give women in Saudi Arabia opportunities to develop and program apps and form the groundwork for future careers.

“We are excited to welcome the first class of women to the Apple Developer Academy facility at Princess Nourah bint Abdulrahman University,” Apple Vice-President of Education and Enterprise Marketing Susan Prescott said, according to Khaleej Times.

She explained how the academy would help women enhance their development skills in the tech sector.

“At Apple we’re committed to ensuring everyone has the tools and resources to thrive in the app economy,” Prescott said.

“Through the power of technology and innovation, we are proud to be helping prepare these leaders for new career and entrepreneurship opportunities.”

The academy expects to help over 600 women every year in this endeavor, teaching students not just coding, but also marketing and project management skills.

“Our goal is to become the region’s premier center for female iOS developers while supporting them in becoming active and effective entrepreneurs leading the digital transformation of the kingdom of Saudi Arabia,” Director Ohood Mohamed Al Nayel said, Khaleej Times reported.