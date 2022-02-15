US eyes Israel's unmanned boats as Bennett visits Fifth Fleet

Washington is said to be surveying dozens of unmanned boats for potential acquisition

A United States official disclosed that Washington is looking to add unmanned boats from Israel to its naval arsenal in the Middle East.

The news arrived amid a first official visit by Israel’s Prime Minister Naftali Bennett to Bahrain, home to the headquarters of the US Navy’s Fifth Fleet.

During his trip to the Gulf kingdom, the premier also met with US Fifth Fleet Commander Vice Admiral Brad Cooper.

A US official explained that Washington is surveying dozens of unmanned boats for potential acquisition, and that the US is also interested in surface drones produced by Israel.

“The Israelis are definitely vested in leveraging this technology,” the source told Reuters.

In recent weeks, a US fleet commander also traveled to Haifa, a city in Israel’s north, in order to examine the drones, the official said.

The acquisition would further cement Israel’s position within the Middle East’s military affairs - at the beginning of February, Defense Minister Benny Gantz inked a historic security agreement with Bahrain in Manama.

It was during this trip that a decision was also agreed upon to appoint an attache from Israel’s military to the Fifth Fleet in Manama, according to media reports.

Though Israel did not release information confirming the envoy’s appointment, the US official acknowledged the plan, and said “it's about keeping the lines of communication open” between the two parties.