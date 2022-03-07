Saudi Arabia to produce homemade military drones

'The company is working to establish one of the largest munitions factories in the world'

Saudi Arabia is working to locally produce drones mostly for the use of the Saudi army, according to the Saudi Arabian Military Industries (SAMI) defense firm.

“The company is working to establish one of the largest munitions factories in the world, and to localize various defense sectors,” said SAMI CEO Walid Abu Khaled.

Khaled confirmed that his company is “working to produce a Saudi drone” in an interview with the Saudi TV network Al-Ekhbariya, and that they are “working with local partners, including the General Authority for Military Industries (GAMI), to produce a drone.”

“Designed with 100 percent Saudi hands, they will be produced and used by our armed forces,” Khaled added.

SAMI is planning to launch the first edition of the drone at the four-day-long International Defense Exhibition near the capital of Riyadh.

According to Ahmed Al-Ohali, governor of GAMI, the kingdom seeks to “localize its military and security industries with more than 50 percent of military spending on military equipment and services by 2030.”

Saudi Arabia is leading a military coalition in Yemen against the Iran-backed Houthi rebels, who have launched thwarted drone attacks on the United Arab Emirates and the Saudi state.