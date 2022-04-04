UAE takes security training to the metaverse with virtual exercise

'Law enforcement will need to be - and they have to be - in the metaverse,' Khatir says

The United Arab Emirates is utilizing virtual reality technology to help train security officials in the metaverse.

Over a period of three days, officials from the International Security Alliance - an international security organization based in Abu Dhabi - participated in various virtual crisis simulations as part of an event known as the ISALEX 2.0 training exercise.

The officials, using virtual reality goggles and Zoom video conferencing, tackled a wide array of security threats ranging from cyber attacks to drone strikes during the Expo 2020 event in Dubai.

“We are a step ahead of the criminals,” the Interior Ministry’s International Operations Department director Major Hamad Khatir said, according to WIRED.

He explained how taking security simulations to the virtual world benefits officials because it offers greater flexibility than in-person training.

“We can have the exercise and differences of different locations without getting interrupted,” Khatir said.

“If we have this exercise, every night, we’d need to shut down the airport to let [ISALEX members] come.”

The director emphasized the importance of training police officers and security officials virtually in order to prepare for the future expansion of the metaverse.

“Law enforcement will need to be - and they have to be - in the metaverse,” Khatir said, WIRED reported.

“In the future, there will be a lot of things on the metaverse, and law enforcement will need to be ready for those challenges.”