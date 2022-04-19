Hospital in Gaza provides bionic limbs to Palestinian amputees

'Since I got the limb my outer appearance improved, people don't recognize I have an amputated hand'

A Qatar-funded hospital in Gaza is providing high-tech bionic limbs to Palestinian amputees in the coastal enclave, where a number of locals lost appendages during periods of conflict with Israel.

The Sheikh Hamad bin Khalifa al-Thani Hospital for Rehabilitation and Prosthetics has provided care for hundreds of amputees in the area since its inauguration back in 2019, but in March, the healthcare facility introduced a new program offering “smart” prosthetic limbs to patients.

The appendages, known as myoelectric prostheses, are powered by batteries and mimic anatomical behavior based on electrical impulses generated by muscles in the residual limb.

Although the hospital’s general director Noureldeen Salah placed the cost of a myoelectric prosthetic at approximately $20,000, patients are not charged for the limbs.

Hospital officials said that 21 amputees in Gaza already received the bionic prosthetics, and that 40 other patients are on a waiting list for the program.

https://twitter.com/i/web/status/724895061536808960 ... This post can't be displayed because social networks cookies have been deactivated. You can activate them by clicking manage preferences .

There are at least 1,600 amputees in Gaza, according to figures from the International Committee of the Red Cross.

Additionally, Assalama Charitable Society, an organization which helps people with disabilities, said 532 of these Gazans amputees lost limbs due to the conflict with Israel.

Ahmed Abu Hamda, a 36-year-old man who lost his hand to an ordnance detonation, is one amputee helped through the Hamad hospital initiative.

https://twitter.com/i/web/status/1120306201714200576 ... This post can't be displayed because social networks cookies have been deactivated. You can activate them by clicking manage preferences .

“Since I got the limb my outer appearance improved, people don't recognize I have an amputated hand,” he said, according to Reuters.

The patient added that the prosthetic grants him more opportunities to interact with his children.

“Now I can hold them, play with them, grab their hands and walk in the street.”