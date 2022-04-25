Saudi agriculture startup secures $18.5 million in funding

'We’re excited to continue on our mission to address the reliance on freshwater consumption'

Red Sea Farms, a Saudi Arabia-based agricultural tech firm which offers environmentally-friendly farming solutions to water-scarce areas, announced on Monday that it secured an additional $18.5 million in funding.

The company provides an innovative approach to commercial farming by leveraging saltwater to regulate temperatures within greenhouses for “low energy, zero freshwater sustainable climate control,” according to its website.

Red Sea Farms obtained this new financing with contributions from Saudi Aramco's Wa'ed, The Savola Group, KAUST Innovation Fund and OlsonUbben, the firm announced in a press release.

https://twitter.com/i/web/status/1517458407648894977 ... This post can't be displayed because social networks cookies have been deactivated. You can activate them by clicking manage preferences .

Company CEO Ryan Lefers welcomed the new investments as a way to “build on our impressive start to 2022” - the firm announced in January that it would be expanding its operations into the United States.

“We’re excited to continue on our mission to address the reliance on freshwater consumption in food production and improve food security with their support and guidance,” he said.

Wa’ed managing director Fahad Alidi explained that the business would work to address issues like food insecurity and resource scarcity - problems which are becoming increasingly pressing for the Middle East North Africa region with the challenges posed by climate change.

https://twitter.com/i/web/status/1499292330330837000 ... This post can't be displayed because social networks cookies have been deactivated. You can activate them by clicking manage preferences .

“Red Sea Farms has developed a truly innovative and sustainable business model that not only addresses a global issue around food security and limited agricultural resources, but one that is also regionally relevant,” he said.