UAE picks first Arab astronaut to go on space station mission

Sultan Al-Neyadi will be the second Emirati astronaut to fly to space

The United Arab Emirates named Sultan Al-Neyadi as the first Arab astronaut to go on a six-month mission to the International Space Station (ISS), Dubai Media Office said Monday.

Al-Neyadi, 41, was selected among 4,000 candidates to go on a mission in 2023, the ArabNews reported. He will be the second Emirati astronaut to fly to space after Hazza Al-Mansouri who spent eight days on the ISS in 2019.

UAE President Sheikh Mohamed bin Zayed Al-Nahyah congratulated Al-Neyadi by saying that “this historic milestone builds on the strong foundations of the UAE’s burgeoning space programme.” The astronaut will be part of the SpaceX Crew-6 mission that is set to be launched in the first half of 2023 from the Kennedy Space Center in Florida.

He will join NASA astronauts Stephen Bowen and Warren Hoburg as well as Russian cosmonaut Andrey Fedyaev. The crew is tasked with “complex and advanced experiments and in-depth research on outer space.”

Al-Neyadi, who previously served in the UAE military as a network security engineer, spent five years training in Russia, the US and Germany. His mission will end in September 2023.

Earlier in July, the UAE established a $817 million fund to support its space sector and to develop radar satellites. The fund is also set to create an advanced radar satellite constellation that will support imaging applications.