Rising fuel prices driving Jordanians to go electric

Electric car purchases in Jordan have increased over 200% in first seven months of 2022 compared to 2021

Jordanians are turning in increasing numbers to electric vehicles. Not necessarily over concern for the environment either, although that obviously plays its part. It’s simple economics which is fueling the drive to go electric.

"One of the reasons is the price, its price is good given its specifications," says electric car owner Khaled al-Terawi.

"And another reason is the high price of gasoline. The price of gasoline here is very high, even compared to all countries around the world. One cannot handle the high cost of gasoline and other car costs."

It the same reason Amman resident Shukri Ameen has gone electric.

"It will save on gasoline bills. The price of a tank of 20 liters of gasoline is about 20 dinars or 28 dollars. We can’t afford that, especially here in Jordan," Ameen says.

With the Jordanian government’s fuel pricing committee raising prices of fuel derivatives for August, it’s no longer a question of why people are turning to the fastest alternative available to gasoline cars, but of how many more will do so.

Purchase of electric cars in Jordan has increased over 200 percent, notes Mohammed Bustanji, the president of the Jordan Free Zone Investor Commission.

"We are talking about an increase in purchases of electric cars of approximately 225 percent to 227 percent in 2022 compared to 2021, for the first seven months of the year."

Accelerating this transition is a matter of helping drivers understand the advantages of going electric.

"The car is basically a mobile computer. It is environmentally friendly, climate friendly, and it is a device with a very high level of public safety,” Bustanji points out.

While drivers may be happy, the electric car makers face their own problem. Namely how to come up with models which can rival gas-powered cars. They're doing that by improving the technology and specifications of the vehicles they manufacture.

The infrastructure, at least in Jordan, also needs improving, some think.

"My message to the government is to encourage investment in electric cars. Our problem is that the number of charging stations is very low. They could be made available in bus stops and on the roads. Their number is limited," says car dealer Majdi Khleifat.

"If this problem is solved, the situation will be excellent."