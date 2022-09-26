Israeli startup develops smart glasses to replace smartphones

EyeVis keeps users' peripheral vision active so they can always see what's going on in the real world

Israeli startup EyeJets developed smart glasses that project images directly onto the retina of the eye and could soon replace smartphones.

The company says its new device called EyeVis uses a projection system known as a Virtual Retinal Display (VRD), which projects images or content generated by a computer, TV, or smartphone, directly onto the wearer's eye rather than onto a screen.

The technology is coupled with an exclusive eye tracking unit that allows the projection to be placed precisely in the center of the field of vision based on eye movements. According to Edu Strul, CEO of EyeJets, this device is unlike any other available on the market today.

"For most companies that have developed smart glasses or augmented reality glasses, the image or display is on the lens," Strul told The Media Line.

"We have developed eye tracking which follows the movement of your eyes. This means that if you watch a film, you will see it very well because the projection is directly in the center of the field of vision. No one has done this before."

Although other companies have had success in developing VRD-based systems in the past, projected images were either sideways or blurry due to the lack of eye movement tracking capabilities. The EyeVis, which the startup hopes to launch by the end of next year, will come with a range of smartphone features, including sound, camera options and a virtual keyboard that will allow users to type. They will also be compatible with existing smartphone applications.

“When we presented it to the Israel Innovation Authority, the first question was about safety,” Strul said, adding that the new device meets standards set by VRD laser studies that were previously carried out by the US military.

The EyeVis keeps users' peripheral vision active so they can always see what's going on in the real world. In addition, the size and transparency of the image projected onto the retina can be adjusted, Strul said. People requiring regular glasses will also be able to wear smart glasses with a prescription if necessary.