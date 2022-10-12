Futuristic ‘flying car’ makes debut flight in UAE

The vehicle is lifted by eight propellers

Chinese-made unmanned aircraft conducted its first public test flight in the United Arab Emirates, media reported on Tuesday.

Built by electric vehicle maker Xpeng Inc, the X2 “flying car” was lifted by eight propellers and carried out a 90-minute flight over Dubai, the most populated Emirati city, on Monday.

"First we selected Dubai city because Dubai is the most innovative city in the world,” Minguan Qiu, general manager of Xpeng Aeroht, told reporters.

The two-seater, capable of vertical take-off and landing, is described by the manufacturer as an “important base for the next generation of flying cars.” The company is currently working on launching the vehicle on international markets.

The UAE became the first country in the world to appoint a Minister of State for Artificial Intelligence in 2017. Earlier in April, Omar bin Sultan al-Olama told the media that the Gulf State was aiming to become a leading nation in the sector, naming “quality of life” as its key priority.