Hamas reveals ‘cyber weapon’ in memorial video

Gaza’s governing Hamas movement on Thursday published a video in which a masked figure claimed the group established a cyber unit that was operating in secret for the past eight years.

A 25-minute long video posted to the Hamas Telegram channel, along with a written statement posted to the website of the Izz ad-Din al-Qassam Brigades – the military wing of Hamas – outlined the alleged history of the cyber unit.

According to the website, the group said it has been “keeping pace with scientific and technological development and inventing new methods in confronting the Zionist enemy (Israel)” throughout its “jihadist history.”

The group added that in October 2014, the al-Qassam Brigades launched its “cyber weapon” and revealed its existence during a memorial ceremony for the wing’s former leader, Juma’a al-Tahla, who was killed in an Israeli missile strike during the 11-day conflict in May between Israel and Hamas.

It noted that al-Tahla founded the cyber unit, and claimed to have made cyberattacks against Israeli military systems and Israeli communities near the Gaza border.

But according to Joe Truzman, a research analyst at the Foundation for Defense of Democracies think-tank, the announcement was merely for “propaganda purposes.”

“Hamas has a history of revealing information months or years after the killing of its commanders and members of specialized units,” he told i24NEWS, noting that Israel’s defense establishment was most likely already aware of the Islamist group’s cyber capabilities.

“​​Hamas's technological capabilities have steadily grown since its takeover of the Gaza Strip in 2007. There have been several known attempts by Hamas operatives using social media to gather intelligence on Israeli personnel.”

Earlier this year in August, Israeli cybersecurity firm Cybereason revealed that hackers affiliated with Hamas targeted Israel through a cyber-espionage campaign throughout the six months prior.

In what Cybereason dubbed a “new level of sophistication” for Hamas, the hackers were able to access the phones and computers of Israeli soldiers and police officers.

Also in 2017 and 2018, Hamas-affiliated hackers infected the phones of Israeli soldiers by posing as young women and luring them in on dating apps such as Tinder.

In regards to the latest announcement by Hamas, Truzman indicated that it should be initially treated “as a claim and not fact,” and that it should be confirmed by Israel’s military before “treating it as genuine.”