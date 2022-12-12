Israeli university paves the way for future online learning

'There’s a dramatic decrease in the attention span of learners because they live in digital environments'

In a world of “work from anywhere," people also want to “learn from anywhere” – in their own space, at their own pace, and some of this demand for online learning is being met at Israel's Open University, through distanced education.

"There’s a dramatic decrease in the attention span of learners because they live in digital environments,” said Amir Winer, the head of the Digital Innovations Studio at the Open University. “It doesn't matter if I like technology or I don't like technology, that's the student's reality, that's where they live. And we need to make the changes.”

If the core mission is now to teach from afar, the university has to make use of learning analytics capabilities that show students and teaching staff how they progress.

“The teaching staff can see topics of interest, of things that students have difficulties with, and approach these students immediately,” Winer noted to i24NEWS.

Prior to the Covid pandemic, which forced most people to stay at home, only 30 percent of students studied online. Now, over 75 percent of them prefer to study this way, like third-year history student Yael Halak, who thinks this method gives her more control over her life.

“I just love it because I have my time. I can go to work and then see a video recording or study in the library because I have my computer and I have my digital books and even the tests, I don't have to go somewhere to do my tests, I can do it from home,” Halak told i24NEWS.

“We see an increase of 300 percent engagement on our websites. That's massive,” Winer said, adding: "It means that once you try this out, you don't go back to face-to-face meetings. You prefer this way of learning."

What this means is that most students do not meet their lecturers physically. The only contact comes through the learning management system and in virtual meetings. And with greater digitalization and reliance on cloud services, flexible learning is becoming more attractive and possible.

The learning journey isn’t just becoming hybrid, it’s taking the best that online and in-person modes can offer, and flexing them to individual needs.

Winer believes that the most crucial factor is keeping a ratio of forty students to one lecturer, who can thus know them personally without the human connection being lost by digitalization.

“It doesn’t matter if it's physical or distance education. If you feel a human connection, that's good education," he said.

AP Photo/Shafkat Anowar, File An elementary school student participates in her virtual class in Chicago, the United States.

The question that arises then, is how online learning will change the higher education landscape. Winer has no doubts.

He thinks the metaverse is already upon us, and in it, two things will merge together: One is the mobile device that everyone has, or a kind of wearable mask, similar to a virtual reality headset. The second is "3D-internet."

“When these two things converge, we'll be looking at a whole new different game of higher education," Winer predicted. “Teaching and learning with these technologies make you better prepared for the workforce of the future.”

With a plan to distribute these virtual reality masks to students next year, Israel's university of the future might be much closer than we think.