Israeli researchers identify 100,000 types of previously unknown viruses

'The discovery may help in the development of antimicrobial drugs and in protecting against agriculturally harmful fungi and parasites'

A new research conducted by Tel Aviv University (TAU) discovered nearly 100,000 types of viruses that were previously unknown to science.

According to the study, the viruses were identified “in global environmental data from soil samples, oceans, lakes, and a variety of other ecosystems.”

“The researchers believe that their discovery may help in the development of antimicrobial drugs and in protecting against agriculturally harmful fungi and parasites,” the TAU statement said.

The discovery indicated a ninefold increase in the amount of RNA (Ribonucleic acid) viruses known until now. Doctoral student Uri Neri who led the study under the guidance of Prof. Uri Gophna, said that the research used new computational technologies to mine genetic information collected from thousands of different sampling points around the world, including oceans, soil, sewage and geysers.

“One of the key questions in microbiology is how and why viruses transfer genes between them. We identified a number of cases in which such gene exchanges enabled viruses to infect new organisms,” Prof. Gophna said.

The researchers found that RNA viruses are in some aspects similar to DNA viruses.

“This opens the door for future research, and for a better understanding of how viruses can be harnessed for use in medicine and agriculture,” according to Prof. Gophna.