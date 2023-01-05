Kuwait launches first satellite into Earth’s orbit

The KuwaitSat-1 nanosatellite – weighing less than 22 pounds and equipped with a state-of-the-art multi-color camera – took off using a SpaceX rocket

Kuwait’s first satellite is now in Earth's orbit.

Witnessed by students and scientists on a big screen, Kuwait launched its first satellite in partnership with SpaceX from Cape Canaveral in the United States, as part of a mission that aims to collect information about the Gulf state using a high-tech camera.

“The idea was to develop the capacity of Kuwait University students when it comes to building this type of device, ahead of launching research on using space for peaceful purposes,” Layla al-Musawi, head of the Kuwait Foundation for the Advancement of Sciences (KFAS), told i24NEWS.

“God willing, this will be the first of a series of nanosatellites that will each have specific tasks,” she hoped.

The KuwaitSat-1 nanosatellite – weighing less than 22 pounds and equipped with a state-of-the-art multi-color camera – took off using a SpaceX rocket system, and is to be used for a research project that cost $1 million.

“After the launch, we will receive images and try to get information about the topography and environment of Kuwait,” Dina al-Nakib, program manager of KFAS, explained to i24NEWS. “We will also try to cooperate with international bodies to establish a research center for space sciences in Kuwait.”

For Kuwait, the next step is to build a space research center, as the Gulf state reaches beyond with hopes for what comes next.