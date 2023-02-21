Ukraine war boosts arms sales at Abu Dhabi defense exhibition

As the world's biggest arms dealer, the U.S. was also selling on reputations forged in the Ukraine war

Welcome to IDEX—the Emirate's biggest gun show. The world's biggest arms dealers, all looking to make a sale.

That includes Russia, despite sanctions on Moscow meant to curb its arms deals. In fact, Russia says the war is only sparking more interest in its arms.

Sanctions or not, trade between Moscow and Dubai increased 68 percent last year—arms included. Weapons on display range from simple small arms all the way up to advanced missile systems and helicopters—noteworthy for being kept outside the main exhibition hall.

Even where it's less direct, Russian arms influence can be seen in best sellers and cooperative projects, like these cruise missiles—produced as a joint effort between Russia and India's Brahmos Aerospace—and buyers are interested.

"Right now the Philippines are our only customer from outside India, but the door is open and I'm looking at at least another seven countries, Middle East included, as our customers very soon. In the next two years I think we should be able to ink some,” said Atul Rane, director general at Brahmos.

A combination of sanctions and global economic contractions has nonetheless put a damper on Russian arms exports—which have fallen by roughly one quarter since 2021. U.S. intelligence warns that growing cooperation between Russia, China and Iran could be the foundation of a new tri-state arms alliance.

And as the world's biggest arms dealer, the U.S. was also selling on reputations forged in the Ukraine war.

"You've seen people walk by and kind of do a double take at it, like, oh, that's the Javelin and then they come talk to us about it, ask us questions. So that's been good," said the U.S. Army 1st Sgt. Evan Williams.

The Biden administration released a statement urging nations not to make significant purchases of Russian weapons—and U.S. firms have made bank last year, with a solid 49 percent increase in sales.

For many here, war is good business—and with no peace agreement in sight, these firms are eager to make a killing.