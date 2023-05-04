'Dubai shines almost as bright as the stars up here,' said the astronaut

Some of the most famous Dubai landmarks can be seen in a night-time view from space, particularly the man-made Palm Jumeirah on the beachfront, thanks to the “Sultan of Space” that embarked on a six-month mission.

“Dubai shines almost as bright as the stars up here,” Sultan Al Neyadi wrote in Arabic on twitter, when he shared with the world a snapshot of his home country.

“An awe-inspiring photograph of Dubai taken by Emirati astronaut Sultan Al Neyadi,” said Sheikh Hamdan bin Mohammed, Crown Prince of Dubai, in English, saying it “paints a picture of the nation's extraordinary achievements both on Earth and beyond.”

Al Neyadi, dubbed the “Sultan of Space” by his alma mater, became the first Arab astronaut to embark on a long space mission to the International Space Station aboard a SpaceX rocket. The 41-year-old then undertook “the first Arab spacewalk in history” last Friday.

The American space agency live-streamed Al Neyadi exiting an ISS hatch. "Sultan Alneyadi has egressed the hatch, the first ever space walk by an Arab astronaut," NASA said. The spacewalk lasted for around six hours and thirty minutes.

Alongside NASA's Stephen Bowen, Al Neyadi worked to "change the Radio Frequency Group unit and prepare for the installation of solar panels.” The UAE is a newcomer to the world of space exploration but is quickly making its mark.

The Sultan of Space is the second man from the Gulf state to go to space, after Hazzaa al-Mansoori's eight-day mission in 2019. He is the first Arab to embark on a long-duration space mission, and the first to embark on a spacewalk. The UAE first sent an unmanned spacecraft to Mars in 2021 – the Arab world's first interplanetary mission – and last year a rover to the Moon.