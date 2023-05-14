Iranians pushed to homegrown apps amid tight internet restrictions

Iranians are accustomed to using virtual private networks to evade restrictions and access prohibited websites or apps, including Facebook, Twitter, and YouTube

Banned from using popular Western apps, Iranians have been left with little choice but to take up state-backed alternatives, as authorities tighten internet restrictions following months of anti-regime protests.

Iranians are accustomed to using virtual private networks – or VPNs – to evade restrictions and access prohibited websites or apps, including Facebook, Twitter, and YouTube.

During the protests that erupted after the September death of Mahsa Amini, who was at the time arrested for allegedly breaching the Islamic Republic’s dress code for women, authorities went as far as imposing total internet blackouts.

Today, connections are back up and running again, and even those who are tech-savvy are being corralled into using apps approved by Tehran, such as Neshan for navigation or the social messaging app Rubika.

Since 2009, Iran has placed restrictions on Western apps following unrest over presidential elections. In 2019, Iran imposed nationwide internet restrictions during protests sparked by surprise fuel price hikes.

In response, the homegrown internet network the National Information Network (NIN), which is around 60 percent completed, was created to allow domestic platforms to operate independently of global networks. One platform already benefiting from the highly filtered domestic network is Snapp!, an app similar to U.S. ride-hailing service Uber that has 52 million users – more than half the country's population.

But Amir Rashidi, director of digital rights and security at the New York-based Miaan Group, said the NIN will give Tehran greater control to "shut down the internet with less cost" once completed.