The bill stipulates that those found to be 'spreading false news' online could face at least 3 months in prison and be fined up to $28,000

Jordan’s parliament on Thursday approved a cybercrime bill that rights groups have deemed as “draconian,” saying it would curb freedom of expression in the kingdom.

The bill was passed with some of the proposed penalties reduced from an initial draft version, though prison terms remain a possibility for those found to be in violation of the law. It must also be approved by the senate before being ratified by King Abdullah II and published in the official gazette.

The legislation came after 14 non-governmental organizations – including Human Rights Watch and digital civil rights group Access Now – said the new “draconian” bill would "pave the way for an alarming surge in online censorship.”

They warned that it would "jeopardize digital rights, including freedom of expression and the right to information.”

The bill stipulates that those found to be "spreading false news" online could face a penalty of no less than three months in prison and fines ranging between $7,000-$28,000. "False news" is defined as anything that "affects social peace and national security.”

Jordanian Prime Minister Bisher al-Khasawneh said the "government does not present anything that would violate or contradict the constitution,” which guarantees freedom of expression, and that the government was "completely open to any form of criticism.”

Dozens of journalists on Monday staged a protest in front of their union to voice their objections to the bill, a week after hundreds of politicians and journalists called for the law to be scrapped, describing it as the "greatest threat to public and press freedoms.”