Shin Bet reveals Iran targeted Israelis using phishing campaign on LinkedIn

The Iranian officials reportedly targeted civil servants and researchers in Israel in order to infect their computers and gather information

Israel's Shin Bet internal intelligence agency revealed Sunday a "phishing" campaign carried out by Iranian officials against Israeli citizens, mainly targeting civil servants and researchers from various research institutes, in order to gather information.

The Iranians made fake profiles posing as real Israeli citizens, impersonating people who may have already been in contact with them professionally or personally, and used "LinkedIn" to start the conversation then continued via email.

During the conversation, the imperators would send an invitation to a conference or another file of interest, such a study or article. When the attachment or link were opened it would then infect the Israeli citizen's computer.

The malicious file would grant the Iranian entity full access privileges to the infected computer, with a remote takeover, exposing all the information.

The Iranians originally gathered all the information required for the LinkedIn profile from social media networks, allowing the hackers to make a connection and then correspond based on the appropriate interests of the target.

Awareness and vigilance on part of the Israeli citizens, together with additional actions of the Shin Bet and the security establishment in Israel, prevented the Iranians from achieving their goal.

Israel's General Security Service, together with its partners in the intelligence community, said in a statement that it continues to thwart Iranian attempts to gather information through Israeli citizens, and called on the public to be alert to the phishing phenomenon.