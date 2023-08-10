Oman opens world's first ever 3D printed café

The café offers a wide range of hot and cold drinks, as well as sweets, cakes and croissants

Oman's Duqm Special Economic Zone (SEZD) has announced the official opening of the very first commercial café built using state-of-the-art 3D printing technology.

Spanning an impressive 101 square meters, the establishment has been entrusted to an ambitious Omani entrepreneur, marking an important milestone in the region's pursuit of innovation and economic empowerment.

i24NEWS Screenshot Coffee

As part of SEZD's overall strategy to promote seamless integration and foster effective partnerships between public and private sector entities, comprehensive support and facilities are offered to SMEs (Small and Medium Enterprises).

Located in the heart of the region's dynamic tourist zone, Cafia Café has focused on two key elements to create an unforgettable experience for its customers.

Firstly, the quality of the coffee and beverages offered to customers is particularly high. Secondly, the café's interior design has a unique character, making it an ideal destination for residents and tourists alike.

The café offers a varied range of hot and cold drinks, as well as sweets, cakes and croissants. In addition, Cafia Café has teamed up with several renowned Omani roasters.