Kuwait bans entry of ships holding goods to and from Israel

Hamas issued a statement welcoming the decision, urging other countries to 'follow the same approach'

A Kuwaiti minister issued a decision on Saturday banning the entry of commercial ships loaded with goods to and from Israel into Kuwaiti territorial waters, according to local media reports.

"The ban includes all ships coming from other ports to unload part of their cargo in Kuwaiti ports whenever they are carrying any of the goods stipulated in the ban, with the intention of shipping them to and from... Israel," said Kuwaiti paper Al Anba on Sunday.

This bans goods being carried from Israel that are being brought to another country outside of Kuwait from entering Kuwaiti waters. The directive came from Minister of Works and of State for Communications and Information Technology Dr. Rana al-Faris.

Hamas issued a statement welcoming the decision, urging other countries to "follow the same approach," according to The Jerusalem Post.

Kuwait passed a law in May prohibiting any form of contact with Israel, and banned both Kuwaiti nationals and expat residents from visiting the country. The bill also outlawed "expressions of sympathy" with Israel.

Kuwait boycotted a renewable energy conference in Abu Dhabi January 2014 as it was attended by Israel.

After former president Donald Trump said he believed Kuwait would be the next to normalize ties with Israel following the signing of the Abraham Accords, Kuwait said it would be the "last to normalize" ties.

“Our stance on Israel has not changed, following the UAE normalization agreement, and we will be the last to normalize relations,” the al-Qabas newspaper reported in August 2020, citing an unnamed senior official.