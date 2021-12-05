Macron: Saudi-French initiative to solve Lebanon crisis

President Macron told reporters that Saudi Arabia committed to re-engaging financially in the short-term

Saudi Arabia and France agreed on Saturday to combine efforts in helping the Lebanese population, solving the diplomatic row between Beirut and the Gulf states, and bolstering Lebanon’s government.

France’s President Emmanuel Macron told reporters that Saudi Arabia committed to re-engaging financially in the short-term, Reuters reported.

Riyadh banned imports from Lebanon following comments in October by Lebanese Information Minister George Kordahi - who resigned Friday - criticizing Saudi Arabia’s role in the Yemen war.

Macron visited the kingdom for talks with Crown Prince Mohammed bin Salman as part of a Gulf tour.

“We are therefore now going to work in a very concrete way to put this together between the two of us,” Macron said.

The two leaders spoke with Lebanese Prime Minister Najib Mikati, and Macron noted that he would call his Lebanese counterpart President Michal Aoun after returning to Paris.

Mikati said that the talks were an “important step” in restoring relations with the Gulf states, Reuters reported.

Despite international efforts led by Macron to resolve the political and economic crisis in Lebanon, the country’s politicians are still resistant to carry out economic reforms that would unlock vital foreign aid.

Along with the import ban, Riyadh also expelled Lebanon’s envoy to the kingdom in October and recalled its ambassador to Beirut.

Bahrain and the United Arab Emirates followed suit against Lebanon.