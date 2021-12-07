UAE shifts to 4.5 day work week, Saturday and Sunday weekend

Emirates will depart from traditional Friday, Saturday Arab weekend

The United Arab Emirates is slashing its official working week to four-and-a-half days and moving its weekend to Saturday and Sunday in a major shift aimed at improving competitiveness, officials said on Tuesday.

The "national working week" is mandatory for government bodies from January 1 and bucks the regional norm of a full day-off on Friday for Muslim prayers.

While becoming the only Gulf country not to have a Friday-Saturday weekend, the resource-rich and ambitious UAE now comes into line with the non-Arab world.

https://twitter.com/i/web/status/1468129958019182592 ... This post can't be displayed because social networks cookies have been deactivated. You can activate them by clicking manage preferences .

Under the new timetable, the public-sector weekend starts at noon on Fridays and ends on Sunday. Friday prayers at mosques will be held after 1:15 pm all year round.

The move is intended to "better align the UAE with global markets," said state news agency WAM, calling the new working week the shortest in the world.

"The UAE is the first nation in the world to introduce a national working week shorter than the global five-day week," the agency said.

"From an economic perspective, the new working week will better align the UAE with global markets, reflecting the country's strategic status on the global economic map," it added.

The Western-style weekend, rumored for years, was announced less than a week after the former British protectorate celebrated the 50th anniversary of its formation.

The new arrangement is another bold step for the UAE, which last year bucked decades of Arab consensus by normalizing relations with Israel, unlocking hundreds of millions of dollars in deals.