Saudi Arabia asks US to resupply it with Patriot missiles

Officials fear stocks will run out before arrival of new missiles, exposing kingdom to major Houthi attack

Saudi Arabia called on its allies in Europe and the Gulf, as well as the United States, to resupply it with Patriot missiles so that it can defend itself against attacks by Houthi rebels in Yemen, the Wall Street Journal reported Tuesday.

Riyadh has been using Patriot anti-aircraft missiles against the Houthis for several months, the WSJ revealed.

However, the Saudi regime's stockpile of Patriot missiles is dwindling dramatically.

The call for resupply from Saudi Arabia comes after the US reduced much of its military presence in the Middle East, thus weakening the kingdom.

Although the US should approve the Saudi request, the fear of officials interviewed by the WSJ is that stocks will run out before the arrival of the new missiles.

"If we were to run out of Patriot missiles, we risk being exposed to an attack that could have dramatic consequences in terms of the number of lives lost. Moreover, in the event that oil infrastructure is affected, the Saudi economy could be severely impacted," a Saudi official said on Tuesday.