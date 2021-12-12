Saudi film festival criticized as ‘whitewash’

The film festival comes less than four years after it lifted its ban on cinemas

Saudi Arabia opened its first international film festival despite accusations that the regime is using culture to whitewash its poor human rights record.

The Red Sea International Film Festival hosted stars from around the world while Saudi Arabia presented it as a moment of change for a country that lifted its ban on cinemas less than four years ago.

However, the gala drew boycott calls from critics who warned that Saudi officials were using the event to distract international attention from rights abuses within and beyond the country, The Guardian reported.

https://twitter.com/i/web/status/1469714778520272904 ... This post can't be displayed because social networks cookies have been deactivated. You can activate them by clicking manage preferences .

Under crown prince Mohammed bin Salman, Saudi officials crushed political dissent at home and pursued critics beyond borders, most notoriously murdering journalist Jamal Khashoggi in Turkey in 2018.

The prince is also widely condemned for directing Saudi Arabia’s intervention in Yemen’s civil war.

“A film festival without freedom of expression quickly descends into propaganda,” said Madawi Al-Rasheed, a professor at the London School of Economics and Political Science.

“Sport and art will never be a substitute for real reform that includes civil and political rights,” she added, The Guardian reported.

When the festival was announced, Oscar-nominated film director Sami Khan was among the opposing voices.

“I’m increasingly disturbed by the way repressive governments are using the global film industry to launder their reputations,” he said.

https://twitter.com/i/web/status/1468890886540906498 ... This post can't be displayed because social networks cookies have been deactivated. You can activate them by clicking manage preferences .

Human Rights Watch called for celebrities attending the festival to either use their platform to raise concerns about human rights, or to just stay away, The Guardian reported.

“The Saudi government’s intent is to use these celebrities to whitewash its abysmal human rights record,” the group said.