Students from UAE, Israel collaborate on global issues

Students from Israel are paired with a UAE counterpart to address the problem of water scarcity on the program

A delegation of 16 high school students from the city of Jerusalem arrived in Dubai this week to participate in a school exchange program between young Israelis and young Emiratis.

The exchange was organized by Israel’s PICO Kids Ambassadors program, an initiative based in Jerusalem which promotes collaboration between students from all over the world.

Students participating in the program cooperate with each other to address important challenges facing the world, like climate change.

"Children have a particularly unique vantage point to act as innovators and conceive of new ideas in ways that adults might not be able to," co-founder and managing partner of PICO Venture Partners and PICO Kids Elie Wurtman said, according to The Times of Israel.

According to Wurtman, the Abraham Accords represent a historic opportunity for all inhabitants of Israel and the Gulf countries, especially children.

This week's mission was developed in collaboration with several institutions and schools, including Target Global, Concert Together for Israel, the Taaleem Schools in Dubai, and the Abraham Accords Peace Institute.

While participating in the exchange, students from Israel will be paired with a counterpart from the UAE to address the problem of water scarcity during a “Makeathon” at the Dubai Future Foundation.

Since the initiative’s establishment four years prior, the PICO Kids Ambassadors program has already been able to send delegations from Jerusalem to Hong Kong and Shanghai.