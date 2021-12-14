Report: Iraq hangs three men on ‘terrorism’ charges

The executions bring the number of those put to death in Iraq this year to 17

Iraq on Tuesday hanged three men convicted of "terrorism" offenses in the city of Nasiriyah in the mainly Shiite Muslim south, two security sources disclosed to AFP.

One of the men executed was found guilty of involvement in a summer 2013 car bombing in Nasiriyah, one of the sources said.

A second man was convicted for his part in a similar attack in Karbala province further north, the source added.

Iraq executed more than 50 people in 2020, securing the state’s place with the fourth-highest number of death penalty executions in the world, according to human rights group Amnesty International.

Many of those sentenced to hang were convicted members of the Islamic State jihadist group, and terrorism offenses are punishable by death in Iraq.

The militant faction overran large swathes of northern and western Iraq in a lightning offensive during 2014 before eventually succumbing to counterattacks by government forces in 2017.

Iraq’s pro-government forces were being supported by a United States-led military coalition during this time.

The executions conducted on Tuesday bring the number of those put to death in Iraq this year to 17, according to a count conducted by AFP.

All of those hanged were executed in the Nasiryah prison.