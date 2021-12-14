Report: UAE threatens to cancel F-35 deal with US

Emirates says security requirements to prevent Chinese espionage too burdensome

The United Arab Emirates is threatening to pull out of a deal with the United States worth $23 billion for F-35 fighter jets, drones and other advanced weapons because security requirements to prevent Chinese espionage were too onerous, the Wall Street Journal reported Tuesday.

The major weapons purchase was announced after the signing of the Abraham Accords last year at the White House that normalized relations between Israel and the Gulf state, along with Bahrain and the later additions of Morocco and Sudan.

Former US president Donald Trump signed the deal on his final day in office.

The deal includes up to 50 F-35 aircraft, 18 MQ-9B Reaper drones and air-to-air and air-to-ground munitions.

The administration of US President Joe Biden halted the sale to conduct a review but in April informed Congress of its intentions to proceed with the arms sale.

The sale has since slowed amid concerns over Abu Dhabi's relationship with China as part of a wider policy shift toward taking a tough stance against Beijing.

Senior officials from the UAE are expected to arrive in Washington on Wednesday for talks as part of a military delegation from the Gulf ally that will visit the Pentagon for two days of discussions.

The F-35s are made by US defense contractor Lockheed Martin.

In 2018, Israel became the first country in the world to use an F-35 in combat