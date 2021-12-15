Study: Droughts in 2022 ‘likely to devastate’ Iraq’s farms

The United Nations says about one-third of Iraq's population lives in poverty

Half of the families living in drought-affected areas of Iraq need humanitarian food aid, the Norwegian Refugee Council said in a study released on Thursday.

Experts warned that record low rainfall, compounded by climate change, are threatening social and economic disaster in war-scarred Iraq.

The NRC said its research shows that "one in two families in drought-affected regions require food assistance because of drought, while one in five do not have sufficient food for everyone in the family."

The NGO based its study on interviews in 2,806 homes across seven provinces, among them Anbar in the west, Basra in the south and the north's Nineveh.

These three are traditionally considered to be the breadbasket of Iraq but were hit hard by the crisis.

https://twitter.com/i/web/status/1456985439072567298 ... This post can't be displayed because social networks cookies have been deactivated. You can activate them by clicking manage preferences .

The United Nations says about one-third of Iraq's population lives in poverty, despite the country's oil wealth.

The effects of low rainfall were exacerbated as the levels of the country's two main rivers, the Tigris and Euphrates, dropped due to upstream dams in neighboring Iran and Turkey.

"Communities across Iraq have faced damaging losses to their crops, livestock, and income. Children are eating less, and farmers and displaced populations are hit hardest," the report said, adding young people are particularly vulnerable.

"The outlook for 2022 is worrying, with continued water shortages and drought conditions likely to devastate the coming farming season.”