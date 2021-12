Day commemorates independence from UK, Bahrain's late king ascending to throne

Israeli President Isaac Herzog congratulated Bahrain's King Hamad bin Isa Al Khalifa on the country's 50th National Day Thursday.

The day marks 50 years since Bahrian declared independence from Great Britain, although the actual declaration's anniversary falls on August 16. December 16, 1971 is the day Bahrain's late King Isa bin Salman Al Khalifa ascended to the throne.

