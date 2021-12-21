Saudi-led coalition hits Yemen's Sana'a airport

Coalition claims airport used to launch cross-border attacks aimed at Saudi territory

The Saudi-led coalition fighting in Yemen carried out airstrikes Monday targeting the international airport in the Yemeni capital Sana'a, Saudi-owned broadcaster Al Arabiya reported.

Sana'a is controlled by the Iran-backed Houthi rebels.

The coalition said it lifted the protection off specific sites at the airport, carrying out strikes on what they described as "legitimate military targets" and saying that the airport was used as a base for launching drone attacks.

An official on Tuesday told AFP on request of anonymity that following the airstrikes, the airport is longer able to receive incoming flights from the United Nations and other international humanitarian organizations.

"The operation comes in response to threats and the use of the airport's facilities to launch cross-border attacks," the coalition said.

The coalition earlier on Sunday said that it destroyed a drone launched from the airport which was aimed at Saudi territory.

Targets of the airstrikes included training complexes, Houthi headquarters, and drone warehouses, the coalition said.

"Drones are the key threat by the Houthis on the Saudis carrying out strikes across the border," i24NEWS Middle East correspondent Ariel Oseran said.

Under the Yemeni constitution, Sana'a is the capital, although the internationally recognized government moved to Aden following the Houthi takeover that saw the Islamic movement and its supporters storm Sana'a in September 2014, sparking a now seven-year-old conflict.

During the conflict, the Houthis frequently send drones and fire missiles at Saudi territory, with the Saudi-led coalition responding with airstrikes in Yemen.