Dubai leader ordered to pay divorce settlement of over $500m

Sheikh Mohammed is ordered to pay over $280m upfront and provide a guarantee of over $320m for annual payments

Prime Minister of the United Arab Emirates, Sheikh Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum, was ordered to pay his ex-wife Princess Haya and their two children a divorce settlement which could exceed half a billion dollars.

The settlement money - the highest-ever awarded by a United Kingdom court - is to protect Haya and the children from the threat that Sheikh Mohammed poses to them, The Guardian reported.

Justice Philip Moor said in a written judgment that the “main threat” to Haya and their children is the Dubai leader.

Haya fled to the UK in April 2019 with her two children, sparking a series of hearings concerned with custody, access, and financial support.

https://twitter.com/i/web/status/1473246879416827908 ... This post can't be displayed because social networks cookies have been deactivated. You can activate them by clicking manage preferences .

Judges of the High Court found probabilities that Sheikh Mohammed orchestrated the abductions of two of his other children, subjected Haya to “intimidation,” used NSO Group’s Pegasus software to hack the phones of Haya and her associates, and attempted to buy an estate next door to her home in Berkshire in a “very significant threat to her security.”

Moor ordered that the sheikh pay over $280m upfront to Haya and to provide a bank guarantee of over $320m for annual payments, The Guardian reported.

Referring to previous rulings, Moor said: “They (Haya and their children) are particularly vulnerable and need water-tight security to ensure their continued safety and security in this country.”

He further noted that there could be a reconsideration of the payments if the childrens’ security changes when they are adults.

“[Sheikh Mohammed] has always ensured that his children are provided for,” said a spokesperson on behalf of the sheikh.