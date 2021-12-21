Report: UAE agency put Pegasus on Khashoggi widow’s phone

NSO Group's attorney denies the firm's involvement in the Khashoggi murder

A new forensic study alleges Pegasus spyware was installed on the phone of Hanan Elatr, Jamal Khashoggi’s widow, by United Arab Emirates authorities months before the journalist’s death.

The study, conducted by Bill Marczak of Citizen Lab at the University of Toronto, examined Elatr’s two phones for evidence of the spyware at her request.

Elatr said she was held by UAE security agents for questioning on April 22, 2018, and that her phones were taken into official custody, according to The Washington Post (WaPo).

Citizen Lab reported that during this time, UAE agents installed Pegasus spyware onto her phone by typing in a link to infect the devices.

Thomas Clare, an attorney representing Israel’s NSO Group - the Pegasus developer - reiterated the firm’s position of denial amid the emergence of the most recent report.

“NSO Group conducted a review which determined that Pegasus was not used to listen to, monitor, track, or collect information about Ms. Elatr,” Clare said, according to WaPo.

He explained that the Pegasus spyware is installed remotely, and does not require physical access to a target’s device, so the authorities did not need to type in the link.

However, a 2014 leak of NSO Group's marketing materials explained that the Pegasus spyware can infect devices through both a remote and a physical approach.

“When physical access to the device is an option, the Pegasus agent can be manually injected and installed in less than five minutes,” the documents stated.

Clare responded by arguing the materials “are outdated” and irrelevant as of 2018.