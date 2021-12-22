International tourists head to Dubai despite Covid concerns

Tourists say they are taking the necessary precautions to stay safe during their visit

Despite rising Covid infections and the presence of omicron in the United Arab Emirates, Dubai is continuing to welcome international tourists this holiday season.

Travel restrictions and lockdowns harm the tourism hub financially, so Dubai is remaining open to international visitors while other states close their borders.

On Wednesday, the UAE recorded an average of 269 new daily Covid infections, according to statistics compiled by Reuters.

Tourists visiting the city explained that while they are aware of the Covid cases in Dubai, they are not too concerned and are taking the necessary precautions to stay safe during their trip.

When asked if she was worried about catching Covid during her trip, Brazilian tourist Livya Feho said “Yes, a bit... but I had the booster dose... and I am also using the mask. So I think I will be fine.”

Feho’s statement was echoed by a second tourist, Yvette Dbedevi, who traveled to the emirate from Togo.

https://twitter.com/i/web/status/1472856812223401984 ... This post can't be displayed because social networks cookies have been deactivated. You can activate them by clicking manage preferences .

“No matter how the risk right now is... I can just take my precautions and still enjoy Dubai,” she said.

The travel industry contributes significantly to the country’s economy, with income from tourism accounting for 5.2 percent of the nation’s total GDP in 2016, according to the UAE’s online government portal.